More positive buzz for UK’s chances of landing Devin Leary

Are the Kentucky Wildcats are on the verge of landing their next QB1?

Last week, UK hosted NC State transfer Devin Leary for a visit. Leary, who has one season left of eligibility, is widely viewed as the top quarterback currently in the transfer portal.

Since the visit concluded, the buzz has been building that UK is in a very good spot with Leary.

Right after the visit, a pair of predictions for Leary-to-UK were logged at 247 Sports.

Now, KSR/On3 football analyst Adam Luckett has also predicted Leary will rock Kentucky blue with a confidence level of 60%. Additionally, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) gives UK a 96% chance to land Leary.

Leary, who was originally a class of 2018 recruit, took the college football world by storm in 2021, throwing for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns vs. just five picks while completing 65.7% of his passes.

However, Leary’s 2022 season was cut short after he tore a pectoral muscle in the Wolfpack’s October win over Florida State. He’s now in the transfer portal with one season of eligibility left.

UK isn’t the only SEC program in contention for Leary, as the Auburn Tigers just hosted him for a weekend visit.

Look for Leary to make his decision prior to Wednesday when the early signing period begins for college football.

