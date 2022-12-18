Ohio State transfer Jantzen Dunn commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have scored another huge Yahtzee in the transfer portal.

This time, it’s Ohio State defensive back Jantzen Dunn who commits to UK. He made the announcement Sunday on Twitter after taking a visit to Lexington.

The Kentucky native joins Cincinnati’s JQ Hardaway as defensive back transfers to become Wildcats in the last week.

A four-star recruit out of South Warren High School in Bowling Green (KY), Dunn was ranked as the 2021 class’ No. 10 safety, No. 2 player from Kentucky, and No. 172 overall recruit via 247 Sports Composite. He held additional scholarship offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan Wolverines, and Florida Gators among others.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound Dunn didn’t see the field much outside of special teams, though he was drawing praise from coaches as a true freshman before a knee injury suffered in October sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

New UK DB Jantzen Dunn went from 173 lbs to 195 in about half a year at Ohio State. Totally transformed. Good sign he can lock in and put in the work. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 18, 2022

This past season, Dunn appeared in just four games on special teams. He entered the portal this past week, UK immediately reached out to set up a visit, and the rest is history. He’ll be a redshirt sophomore in 2023 with three years of eligibility left.

Dunn spent time at both safety and cornerback at Ohio State, so look for UK to work him at both spots to get a good feel where he’ll be best suited in this defense. My guess is he’ll play cornerback with UK losing both starting boundary cornerbacks in Carrington Valentine and Keidron Smith.

Welcome back to Kentucky!

