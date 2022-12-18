Anthony Davis expected to miss at least a month with foot injury

While Anthony Davis is often injury-prone, the 6-foot-10 power forward is one of the best big men in the league when he’s healthy.

In his fourth season with the Lakers, Davis is averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. He’s also chipping in 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks per game, making him one of the best defensive rim protectors in the NBA as well.

Davis, who has played in 25 games, won’t see action until 2023, and there seems to be potential he may miss the first month of the year on top of that.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to miss at least one month after suffering a right foot injury, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2022

Prior to his injury, Davis was playing 33.4 minutes per game, which was just under his career average.

Considering Davis played in 76 games throughout the last two years combined, as the now 29-year-old has aged, things haven’t necessarily been easier in terms of his injury-prone nature.

The Lakers are 12-16 this season and sit 12th in the Western Conference, currently 6.5 games behind the top-ranked Memphis Grizzlies. Los Angeles had won five of its last nine games as well. They’re currently just 1.5 games out of the 10th seed in the West.

Los Angeles should have playoff aspirations with LeBron James on the roster, but without Davis, things could get ugly quickly as the losses potentially start to pile up.