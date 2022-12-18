Sunday Headlines: Devin Leary vs. Graham Mertz

Good Morning BBN!

This weekend was the last opportunity for the Kentucky Wildcats football program to welcome recruits and transfers on campus, as the dead period begins Monday.

With that in mind, the Cats are still on the hunt to land a commitment from a transfer quarterback before the spring semester begins. This week we have learned that Mark Stoops and his staff have narrowed it down to two players it appears in Devin Leary and Graham Mertz.

Now the question becomes; which direction do they go?

Leary, an NC State transfer, is ranked as the top-QB transfer in the portal this offseason to this point, and his stats from his career in Raleigh back up that billing. In a full 2021 season Leary threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

Mertz, a Wisconsin transfer, had his best season for the Badgers in 2022 as he posted 2,136 yards with 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Both have their pros in what their addition to Kentucky would mean, especially with the explosive skill talent returning for the Cats, but the cons for each are definitely something to look at.

For Leary, durability is obviously a concern as he has battled several injuries during his time with the Wolfpack. Especially with the offensive-line going through a revamp, can they get enough protection for Leary to stay healthy?

Mertz, on the other hand seems a lot more comparable to Levis and his game. With a good arm, it all really comes down to accuracy and decision-making for Mertz. The question becomes can he put it together as Levis did in a Liam Coen offense?

QB commitments have already started for the weekend. It shouldn't be much longer before we know who will be the Cats’ signal caller next season.

Tweet of the Day

Calipari by the numbers since signing his lifetime contract:



Overall record: 67-33

vs. ranked teams: 8-15

vs. non-conf. power 5 teams: 7-11

NCAA Tourney wins: 0

SEC Tourney wins: 1 — Andrew Cassady (@AndCassady) December 18, 2022

Some rough stats to see after another rough loss in NYC last night.

