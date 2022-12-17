Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s loss to UCLA

The Kentucky Wildcats had another opportunity on Saturday to get a much needed, big time win as they faced off against the UCLA Bruins in the CBS Sports Classic.

It was another abysmal half of offense for the Cats as the Bruins jumped out to a 19-13 lead at the under 12 media timeout.

The Bruins were getting a lot of easy looks offensively, and the Cats couldn’t buy a basket which led to UCLA building a 27-15 lead with just under 9 minutes left.

The lead would get to 31-18, but Kentucky finally started to make a little run at it and at halftime, it was the Bruins holding a 35-27 lead.

Offensively in the first half, the Cats had more turnovers (12) than they had made field goals (11).

The second half got off to a much better start for the Cats, specifically for Chris Livingston, as he fueled Kentucky’s run to make it a 38-38 game with 15:15 remaining.

With the game tied at 40, UCLA was able to go on a quick 6-0 run after the Cats had clawed their way back into it.

That 6-point deficit was still the case at the under 8 media timeout as UCLA held the 53-47 lead.

Down the stretch, the Cats kept cutting it down to 2, but could never get over the hump as UCLA went on to win it 63-53.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

First five for the Cats ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eY569Ha9qM — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 17, 2022

Brad Nessler calling him "Oscar Shwee-Bay" is ridiculous. He's the best player in college basketball. Learn it. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) December 17, 2022

See if Livingston can come in and be tough. That’s what this team needs. Toughness and for Wallace to be the guy — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) December 17, 2022

That's twice now that Jacob Toppin has taken the ball at the rim and ended up getting it blocked. Calipari has been challenging him to attack the basket. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) December 17, 2022

The paint won’t be a place for the faint of heart in this game. @KentuckyRivals — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) December 17, 2022

Reeves can’t shoot against a ranked team, what a shock — All Things Kentucky (@BBNWonka) December 17, 2022

Abolish the charge. — The Kentucky ˥ogo (@TheKentuckyLogo) December 17, 2022

NCAA refs stay loving charge calls — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) December 17, 2022

UCLA is a poor rebounding team in general, but especially poor on the offensive glass. Five early for the Bruins, beating Kentucky 9-6 there overall. Just can't happen. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) December 17, 2022

It feels like Kentucky is playing well. UCLA isn’t missing early. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) December 17, 2022

UCLA is really playing with an edge tonight. They've ripped the ball away and are quick diving on the floor. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 17, 2022

Gonna have to step it up on the defensive end — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) December 17, 2022

Nobody knows how to feed the post without turning over the ball — Nick McCardell (@UKhoops1_BBN) December 17, 2022

Zero basketball IQ — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) December 17, 2022

What a let down through the first 10 minutes. Very frustrating to watch this offense. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) December 17, 2022

Toughness seems to be an issue. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 17, 2022

UCLA is getting whatever shot they want



Kentucky hasn’t been able to do anything unless Wheeler gets past his guy



It’s insane and so frustrating to watch — Big Blue Nation (@BigB1ue9ation) December 17, 2022

This is embarrassing — CatsBy90 (@ThrowboyTees) December 17, 2022

I’m a Calipari guy and supporter. But our record in these top 25 matchups the last 2-3 years is just unacceptable for a gold standard program



Lot of time left. But UK really needs a win tonight — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) December 17, 2022

Toppin getting absolutely embarrassed. But I don’t think Livingston can do any better.



Yikes. — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) December 17, 2022

Toppin needs to sit the bench — CatsBy90 (@ThrowboyTees) December 17, 2022

Toppin has been so bad that Cal just put Lance Ware in with Oscar and I don't totally hate it. At least Lance will compete. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) December 17, 2022

— Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) December 17, 2022

Hilarious that we thought Reeves and CJ were upgrades from Grady and Mintz. Hilarious. — Kentucky Sports Talk (@KentuckyZone) December 17, 2022

Real sick of the free throw shit — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) December 18, 2022

I’m not sure a lineup with Wheeler, Ware, Livingston, and Oscar screams Offense, but that’s where we’re at. — Zac Oakes (@ZacOakes) December 18, 2022

I don’t care what the foul situation is or who does what this lineup can’t happen ever! — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) December 18, 2022

This team is so tough to watch Offensively. Everything seems so hard



Hopefully it will be better in the 2nd Half — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 18, 2022

Kentucky was +5 with Lance Ware on the floor. He was the only player with a positive number. Interested to see if he gets more run in the 2nd half. — Big Blue Express (@bigbluexpress) December 18, 2022

Kentucky with more turnovers (12) than made field goals (11) at the half. Not exactly a recipe for success. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) December 18, 2022

UCLA is gonna try to give this away. We have to take it. — (@TheA1God) December 18, 2022

This is why you give freshman like Chris Livingston run. After 9-16 Cal overcorrected and leaned on experience too much. Play the freshman talent and let them grow — . (@Kentucky___Blue) December 18, 2022

Livingston is playing well and the big lineup is giving the Bruins trouble. I’d stick with it. — Big Blue Express (@bigbluexpress) December 18, 2022

I did not have Wheeler, Wallace, Livingston, Ware, and Oscar as my go-to lineup but here we are. Love seeing this team fight! — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) December 18, 2022

I don't care about positions right now and who is playing the 3 and 4. Kentucky has found five guys willing to fight. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) December 18, 2022

It’s almost like the whole fan base has been asking for Livingston!! — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) December 18, 2022

Chris freakin Livingston! — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) December 18, 2022

Refs now get to either call a charge or a technical. We’re setting them up for performance art. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) December 18, 2022

We get called for a flop... After all the flops I've seen against us all these years. I'm angry. — The Kentucky ˥ogo (@TheKentuckyLogo) December 18, 2022

I am all for stopping flops but there have been 10 on this game already worse than the one they called — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 18, 2022

Another UCLA offensive rebound leads to a big 3. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) December 18, 2022

Lance just has to drill him if he gets baited on one of those 1,990 pump-takes — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) December 18, 2022

Toppin might need to just give up on trying to save the ball from going out of bounds. 0-2 on it tonight. — Big Blue Express (@bigbluexpress) December 18, 2022

Sahvir Wheeler getting caught in the air entirely too often tonight. Now up to six turnovers. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) December 18, 2022

Sahvir jumping up in the air without a plan as to what to do with it has happened too often tonight. 6 Turnovers by the UK PG — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 18, 2022

Kentucky has given itself plenty of chances to win this game ... on the defensive end. Bruins 1 for last 9 FG attempts. Too much one on one offense and haven't been able to capitalize. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 18, 2022

Kentucky starters Cason Wallace, Antonio Reeves, and Oscar Tshiebwe a combined 8 for 36 (22.2%) in this game. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) December 18, 2022

Judging by PBP UK appears to have taken 3 shots at the rim in the 2nd half and gone 1-3. For a team that plays a lot of non-shooters, UK sure tries to shoot jumpers — Sean Vinsel (@HoopsInsight) December 18, 2022

this is pathetic. — Locked On Kentucky (@LockedOnUK) December 18, 2022

Just pathetic.



This was such a winnable game, I don’t even know where to begin.



Something has to change — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) December 18, 2022

There were several moments tonight when it seemed like Kentucky was ready to break through. Each time, the momentum was stymied by poor offensive execution. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 18, 2022

Man, what an awful way to end a game. They did so much and worked so hard to get within reach, all to just not make a bucket in the last 4:29.



It’s hard to be a Kentucky Basketball fan right now. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) December 18, 2022