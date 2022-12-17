 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s loss to UCLA

Kentucky loses another game against good competition.

By Adam Haste
NCAA Basketball: CBS Sports Classic-UCLA at Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats had another opportunity on Saturday to get a much needed, big time win as they faced off against the UCLA Bruins in the CBS Sports Classic.

It was another abysmal half of offense for the Cats as the Bruins jumped out to a 19-13 lead at the under 12 media timeout.

The Bruins were getting a lot of easy looks offensively, and the Cats couldn’t buy a basket which led to UCLA building a 27-15 lead with just under 9 minutes left.

The lead would get to 31-18, but Kentucky finally started to make a little run at it and at halftime, it was the Bruins holding a 35-27 lead.

Offensively in the first half, the Cats had more turnovers (12) than they had made field goals (11).

The second half got off to a much better start for the Cats, specifically for Chris Livingston, as he fueled Kentucky’s run to make it a 38-38 game with 15:15 remaining.

With the game tied at 40, UCLA was able to go on a quick 6-0 run after the Cats had clawed their way back into it.

That 6-point deficit was still the case at the under 8 media timeout as UCLA held the 53-47 lead.

Down the stretch, the Cats kept cutting it down to 2, but could never get over the hump as UCLA went on to win it 63-53.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

