Kentucky hosts Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz for a visit

The Kentucky Wildcats are in search of a new quarterback in the transfer portal. They’ve now hosted arguably the two best options available for visits this week.

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz is now in Lexington, which comes as North Carolina State’s Devin Leary visited Kentucky earlier in the week.

Per Kentucky Sports Radio, the feel for Kentucky and Leary is that the visit went “very well,” but he’s now taking a weekend visit with the Auburn Tigers. It will be interesting how that same feeling is following the visit from Mertz. Either should be a welcome addition.

Mertz is coming off his fourth season with the Badgers, redshirting his freshman season. This past season, he had a 57.3% completion rate for 2,136 passing yards. He ended the season with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

As a whole, his game, given his size and vision, mimics Levis, and Mertz has shown year-over-year improvements, despite never having anything close to the level of supporting cast he’d have in Lexington.

Mertz is not near the rusher that Levis is, having totaled negative rushing yards his last two seasons at Wisconsin. He does have eight rushing touchdowns in his career though, so he does have some capability using his frame.

Mertz would be a huge addition to Kentucky, and it seems they’ve already left a good impression on Leary. Chances are they may get a look at both top transfer targets.

