Bluegrass Banter: Cats take on UCLA; Tyler Thompson joins the show

It’s game day, as the Kentucky Wildcats are set to face off with the UCLA Bruins in New York this afternoon.

For a little pregame listening, Dylan and I are joined by Tyler Thompson of KSR to talk about today's matchup with the Bruins.

We highlight some key matchups, alongside who needs to step up for the Cats to knock off a good UCLA squad.

With the Music City Bowl just over a week away, we also start to break down what the game could look like for the Cats without Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez. Also, plenty of transfer portal talk, who the Cats might land, and other positions of need.

Go Cats!

