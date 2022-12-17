Kentucky Wildcats Basketball Headlines: Cats take on UCLA in MSG and other news

Happy Saturday BBN! We are one week away from Christmas Eve and there is a lot to get to in the realm of UK sports.

The Kentucky Wildcats are in New York City to face off against the UCLA Bruins. Both teams are ranked in the top 20 of college basketball. The latests contests for both teams are starkly different: the Cats earned a sleepy ten point win against Yale while UCLA went on the road to #20 Maryland by 27 points.

Jaime Jaquez, Jr. is a star for the Bruins, Adem Bona is a young but capable big man and Tyger Campbell is a veteran point guard. This is going to be a tough game for Kentucky but a victory here would put Kentucky in the conversation with the upper tier teams of college basketball. A loss would most likely oust them from the top 25 (or at least be banished to the no man’s land that is the back end of it) and we are still stuck waiting around for a legitimizing win.

There’s a lot at stake in this game and I’d feel a lot better if we had seen the Cats put an entire game together on both sides of the court in their last outing but they failed to do that. This game can’t be Oscar Tshiebwe and a bunch of dudes the way it has been at times. Cason Wallace has to be a lottery pick, Jacob Toppin has to assert his athleticism in route to the basket, Sahvir Wheeler has to play smart basketball on offense and Antonio Reeves has to be hot from the start of the game. And the bench needs to add something to the team whether that be some perimeter baskets from CJ Fredrick or solid minutes in the paint from Ugonna Onyesno.

Tweets of the Day

This was the moment, at least for me, when BBN fell in love with Demarcus Cousins. His personality really shined through in this segment. What a fun trip down memory lane.

Liam Coen: "No update right now, the biggest thing is focusing on the season. That's a conversation I'll end up having with (Kentucky) at the end of the season. The biggest thing is trying to do right by this place and finish this season off the right way. That's the main focus." — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) December 16, 2022

I think these quotes are saying that Liam Coen is coming to Kentucky but he has to wait until the season is over for the Rams. Which is fair.

Headlines

Devin Leary visits Auburn | KSR- It felt like Kentucky had it’s QB for next season after reports surfaced that Devin Leary left the visit to Lexington feeling pretty good about playing there. Then this news dropped. Hopefully Vince Marrow can counter any pitch that Hugh Freeze is giving Leary.

Kyhree Jackson to pick between UK and Oregon | Ducks Live- The former four star CB played for the Tide last season. While only playing in six games, Kentucky needs guys in the secondary and a player with that kind of upside is exactly what they’re looking for. So far the Cats have done quite well in the portal. His decision comes Sunday.

Know your opponent: UCLA Bruins | Cats Pause- The Cats haven’t fared well against the Bruins recently outside of a dominating performance in the Sweet Sixteen when De’Aaron Fox absolutely clowned Lonzo Ball. One of my favorite moments of the Calipari Era.

Kiyaunta Goodwin enters the transfer portal | LHL- The highest rated recruit of the Mark Stoops Era lasted only a single season at Kentucky. Louisville looks to be the destination but there will be many suitors ready to take Goodwin. He played sparingly at Kentucky last season and reportedly struggled to stay in shape.

Predicting the scores of every SEC bowl game | SDS- If these predictions hold true then it’ll be a bit of a down season for the SEC in bowls. But I like the Kentucky score.

UK Hoops falls to Murray State for first time in program history | UK Athletics- The women started the season hot but have started to fade as of late thanks to slow starts. This loss comes after being whooped by Louisville in Rupp Arena.

Predictions and picks for a big Saturday for college basketball | CBS- It’s a buffet of top 25 matchups and the experts are split down the middle ATS and straight up fro Cats vs. Bruins.

What to know for NFL Week 15 | ESPN- Saturday NFL games in December are my absolute favorite. This is a big day for sports junkies.

Join me after the game at about 7:15 or so as we talk Kentucky vs. Bruins and take your calls, texts and tweets. We are the first station to give YOU a chance to react. Let’s get a dub and make this a fun show.