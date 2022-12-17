Top-ranked recruit Tre Johnson sets visit to Kentucky

John Calipari and his staff have already signed their 2023 recruiting class for the Kentucky Wildcats.

With those signatures in place, they can now start to completely turn their attention to the class of 2024. It appears that they are starting off hot as well, as it was reported Friday evening that the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2024 will be visiting Lexington in just over a month.

According to Joe Tipton of On3, five-star junior Tre Johnson has scheduled a visit to Kentucky on the weekend of January 28th, when the Cats host the Kansas Jayhawks in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Tre Johnson, the No. 1 overall player in the 2024 class, will officially visit Kentucky on the weekend of January 28th.



The 6-foot-5 shooting guard will be at Rupp Arena as the Wildcats host Kansas.



Johnson, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound shooting guard from Dallas (TX), is considered the No. 1 player in the class of 2024.

Alongside the visit to Lexington, Johnson also told Tipton he is hoping to visit Arkansas, Duke, LSU, and North Carolina. He has already officially visited Texas and Baylor.

Here is what Johnson said to Tipton about his visit to Kentucky, and the pitch from Coach Cal:

“I’m just excited to see the atmosphere. Just their fans and everything and I want to see what the campus is like. Coach Cal and coach KT have been the ones recruiting me. They’ve just been saying that they want me and that they could see me playing in their type of system and being a one-and-done. (Kentucky) is built on winning and that’s something I’m really about. I want to be a part of place that’s going to win.”

The Cats getting a visit is a great sign for where they stand in this recruitment. But this will be a battle until the very end.

A second-straight win over Kansas could go along way in this one.

