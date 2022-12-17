Kentucky vs. UCLA game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the UCLA Bruins at approximately 5:15 pm ET (but more likely to be 5:30 or later) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. You can watch the game on CBS or stream it live online using CBS Sports, the CBS Sports app, Sling TV, or Paramount Plus.

Another big-time non-conference game for the Cats, and the Bruins are coming off a huge win. They beat No. 20 Maryland 87-60, absolute domination from start to finish.

Sentiment amongst BBN hasn’t been great since that game, but Kentucky will have every opportunity to slow the Bruins down.

Kentucky has looked like a stronger unit since their last loss at Gonzaga, with players like Cason Wallace and Antonio Reeves stepping up.

It’s always a fun matchup when these two get together, and we can expect the same today.

Get ready for the action with some of these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

Go Cats!!!