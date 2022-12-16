Bleav in Kentucky talks football staff moves and Cats vs. Bruins

It’s been another active week in the Bluegrass thanks to the football staff shakeup, transfer portal activity, and the basketball Cats getting set to face UCLA.

On this week’s Bleav in Kentucky double-header, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon and Jalen Whitlow discussed the latest moves surrounding Mark Stoops’ coaching staff, as well as transfer portal movement with key guys coming in and others exiting stage right.

On the basketball episode, Hardy and Gershon welcomed on Bleav In UCLA host Travis Reed to preview the Madison Square Garden showdown between the 14th-ranked Bruins and 13th-ranked Wildcats.

Catch both episodes below. Subscribe to the podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and on Spotify.

Go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. Go Cats!!