NCAA issues waiver to allow redshirt participation in bowl games

Bowl games will not count towards the four-game redshirt rule, and that could make bowl season at least a little bit more interesting, especially as the transfer portal starts to heat up.

On Friday, the NCAA issued a one-time, blanket waiver that exempts bowl games from counting toward the four-game redshirt rule in college football. The waiver went into effect Thursday and applies to all FBS bowl games beginning today.

Simply put, many players that redshirt have bright futures, and this will allow them to show off their talent before potentially making a decision on where they spend the upcoming seasons

This move comes at an interesting time as players have more freedom, both in the portal and with NIL deals, than ever before. And with so many opt-outs, this will help teams ensure they have enough players on the field for their bowl games.

Whether or not this will have the biggest payout in terms of making games more interesting is still to be seen, but it should at least give fans something to get excited about with the young players taking the field, many of which haven’t played for months.