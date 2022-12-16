Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson visits Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats made a big splash in the secondary Thursday with the addition of Cincinnati transfer JQ Hardaway. They’re looking to make another in the form of Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Khyree Jackson.

On Friday, Jackson posted on Instagram Live (via @bbn_now) that he was visiting UK, who offered him a scholarship when he entered the transfer portal last week.

The 6-foot-3, 197-pound native of Upper Marlboro (MD) was ranked as the No. 3 player in the 2021 JUCO rankings via 247 Sports. He picked the Tide while holding additional offers from the Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, and LSU Tigers among many others.

In 2021, Jackson recorded seven tackles and two pass breakups across 12 games. He actually started in the national title game loss to Georgia.

In 2022, Jackson started one game — the win at Texas — while appearing in nine contests overall, mostly on special teams. He was suspended for the final three games of the regular season for an undisclosed reason.

Since entering the portal, Jackson has announced scholarship offers from the Wildcats, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, USC Trojans, and Maryland Terrapins.

UK has been very active in the portal thus far and figures to make a few more additions in time for the early signing period, which begins December 21st. Jackson would be another quality addition, especially after Carrington Valentine declared for the NFL Draft.

Here’s a look at Jackson’s 2021 signing day profile via al.com.

Follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.