Kiyaunta Goodwin entering transfer portal, per report

Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin is entering the transfer portal, according to Rivals recruiting analyst Dave Lackford.

A 6-foot-8, 340-pound product of Charlestown (IN), Goodwin was viewed as UK’s prized recruit of the 2022 class. He was ranked 33rd overall by 247 Sports, 67th by Rivals, 160th by On3, and 44th by ESPN. Among the schools to offer him a scholarship included Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, USC, Oregon, Texas A&M, and LSU.

However, despite UK’s offensive line being a major weakness in 2022, Goodwin rarely ever saw the field. That’s not a huge surprise given how hard it is to make the transition from high school to SEC football, especially in the trenches.

Still, for Goodwin to barely see the field this year wasn’t exactly a great start to his college career, and it probably didn’t help that UK has already added two transfer o-linemen in Alabama guard Tanner Bowles and Northern Illinois tackle Marques Cox.

Here is what 247 Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu had to say about Goodwin coming out of high school, which included a future first-round NFL Draft pick projection and a comparison to Kansas City Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown.

Physical specimen who has done a fantastic job re-shaping his body. At that same time, he has worked on explosiveness and that training has gotten him moving very well at his size. Plays with physicality and intensity. Finishes his blocks. Coordinated enough on his feet to drive defenders and stay balanced. Shows he can get out of his stance quickly in pass pro. Still refining technique with his hands and punch but has all of the qualities to be a true blindside protector at the next level. Has tremendous upside and willingness to work on his body is a good sign and he needs to continue to make sure he keeps his weight manageable because he is a naturally massive person. Has the potential to be a franchise type of left tackle. There is still some rawness here, but his trajectory has gone upward.

Think Goodwin legitimately appreciated Vince Marrow, in particular, and that UK recruited him hard for a long time. Hope all sides win here. — Joshua Moore (@JoshMooreHL) December 16, 2022

Best of luck to Goodwin!