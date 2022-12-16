Friday Headlines: Abby Steiner Wins The Bowerman

The US Track & Field and Cross Country Association awards concluded on Thursday night with a wonderful recognition of star Kentucky senior Abby Steiner. They recognized Steiner with The Bowerman award — an honor given to most outstanding woman in track and field.

She’s the third Kentucky Wildcat to be a finalist for the award (Kendra Harrison, 2015 & Sydney McLaughlin, 2018) but the first in program history to bring home the hardware.

You can learn more about The Bowerman award here.





Abby Steiner of @KentuckyTrack wins The Bowerman in 2022!



Steiner is the fourth consecutive female athlete from the @SEC to capture collegiate track & field's highest individual honor.https://t.co/uaj24ukzAK pic.twitter.com/2nSIsd0HRE — The Bowerman (@thebowerman) December 16, 2022

There isn’t much Steiner hasn’t done. She holds numerous records, is an excellent student in the classroom and has been an inspiration for younger athletes who look up to her.

Earlier this summer Steiner announced her signing with PUMA as she turned professional. She’ll forever be a Kentucky Athletics legend but also leaves behind so many memories of just how great of a person she is. Steiner is beloved by coaches, teammates, fans and media members. She’s truly one of a kind.

Tweet of the Day

Hearing the visit by QB Devin Leary went very well. I think the UK folks feel VERY good about their chances of landing the top QB in the portal — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 16, 2022

Sounds like good news for Kentucky.

Headlines

KSR’s Guide To New York and the CBS Sports Classic - KSR

Everything travelers need for this weekend.

11 Kentucky Wildcats make The Ringer’s top 100 NBA players - KSR

Anthony Davis cracks the top-10.

Marques Cox, Northern Illinois Offensive Tackle, Transfers to UK - KSR

Huge for the Big Blue Wall.

Kentucky volleyball has four All-America selections - Vaught’s Views

So much talent on this year’s team.

Carrington Valentine Declares for NFL Draft - KSR

He won’t play in the Music City Bowl.

JQ Hardaway, Cincinnati Cornerback, Transfers to Kentucky - KSR

Another massive transfer for the Wildcats.

Closing remarks: Final words on Kentucky VB’s season - KSR

Sad to see the season end.

49ers clinch NFC West with victory in Seattle - ESPN

Brock Purdy just keeps winning.