Predict the outcome of Kentucky vs. UCLA

The Kentucky Wildcats will be back in action this Saturday when they travel to New York City to take on the UCLA Bruins at Madison Square Garden.

After picking up a win over the Yale Bulldogs this past Saturday, the Cats will be looking for their second signature win of the season, especially with a tough SEC schedule right on the horizon.

The Bruins are coming off a dominant 87-60 victory over Maryland, coasting from start to finish to secure their ninth win of the season.

Overall, Kentucky leads the series with UCLA with eight wins in 15 games. In their last matchup during the 2017 CBS Sports Classic, the Cats lost 83-75 to the Bruins.

In what will be a blue-blood matchup in MSG Saturday evening, the big question surrounding the BBN is; which team will show up?

Will we see the team that came out against Gonzaga and got beat from the tip? Or will we see the team that went to London and secured a good win over a solid Michigan team?

Going to be a fun one in The Big Apple.

As of Friday evening, UCLA is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We would love to hear your thoughts on the game, so let us know what you think the outcome of the game will be in the below poll and comments section!

And be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and analysis. And go Cats!