Thursday Headlines: Transfer Portal Watch

Good morning BBN!

Transfer season is in full swing as the Kentucky Wildcats look to continue bolstering the football roster for what hopes to be a major bounceback in 2023.

Among some of the more notable players UK is recruiting include Northern Illinois tackle Marques Cox, Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis, NC State quarterback Devin Leary, and Ohio State defensive back Jantzen Dunn, while Alabama transfer Tanner Bowles has already pledged to the Wildcats.

Here’s to hoping Mark Stoops and Co. are able to land the right guys and ensure the 2023 Wildcats are able to have the kind of season everyone envisioned the 2022 club would.

Tweet of the Day

Well-deserved for a very special group!

Headlines

‘All the tools necessary.’ Prized Kentucky recruit showing out with college choice looming - Herald Leader

“I just want to be great, really,” Jackson told the Herald-Leader of how he pushes through his grueling daily agenda. “Just knowing that it’s going to get tiring, I understand that part, but it’s me just wanting to be great and wanting to actually play at the highest level and be one of the best players ever. That’s definitely what keeps my head going.”

Carrington Valentine shoots down UL transfer chatter with a simple L's Down - On3

Kentucky DB Carrington Valentine has a tough decision to make this offseason, but one thing is clear: Louisville won't be his next stop.

Will Levis Weighs in on Offensive Coordinator, Next QB and More - On3

Will Levis shares what he thinks went wrong with Kentucky's offense, detailed his injury-plagued season and looked ahead to the future.

College basketball All-American watch: Oscar Tshiebwe trends up - 247

Tshiebwe basically pulled a Thanos, “Fine, I’ll do it myself,” performance, scoring 28 of Kentucky’s 69 points on 18 shots and adding 12 rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Kentucky football: Todd McShay breaks down 'polarizing' QB Will Levis - 247

This past season, Levis completed 66% of his throws for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns with 13 interceptions, rushing for 376 yards and nine more touchdowns.

Fusion Breakthrough Announced by Scientists at US Department of Energy - GNN

The DoE’s National Ignition Facility announced that it has achieved the breakeven whereby a nuclear fusion reactor produced energy.

Soccer journalist Grant Wahl died of undetected aortic aneurysm - ESPN

The wife of journalist Grant Wahl said Wahl’s death last week while covering the World Cup was due to an undetected aortic aneurysm.

NWSL investigation finds ‘ongoing misconduct’ at more than half of clubs - ESPN

A year after the NWSL was rocked by sexual coercion complaints, misconduct continues to be reported in more than half of the teams, a report found.

Employee Immediately Gives Her Favorite Shoes to Man Walking With Boxes on his Feet - GNN

Social media was cheering on a Minnesota liquor store employee when a video emerged of her giving her shoes to a homeless man wearing boxes.