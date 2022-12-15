Marques Cox commits to Kentucky

The dice are hot folks, as we have another Yahtzee on our hands!

After a string of commitments to help bolster next year's offense, Mark Stoops and his staff still had another one up their sleeve, as Marques Cox has committed to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Cox took to Twitter to announce the news on Thursday.

I would like to thank everyone that recruited me during this process. After talking with my family, I’ve decided to commit to The University of Kentucky! #BBN pic.twitter.com/T9ykRC2a5r — Marques R. Cox (@MonsterMarq) December 15, 2022

Cox, a transfer from Northern Illinois, has been a name mentioned as a possibility for the Kentucky program immediately after he entered his name into the transfer portal. And you can see why, when you dig deeper into the numbers.

At 6-foot-6 and 309 pounds, Cox came into the season for the Huskies with 33 consecutive starts at left tackle, before actually suffering an injury against the Cats in their matchup at Kroger Field this season.

Over his time at NIU, he has shown a consistent ability to help push the line forward in the run game, but overall, has really shined in pass protection, only allowing three sacks in 1,052 career pass snaps for the Huskies, according to PFF.

His addition fixes a hole, that plagued this offensive line this last season. So much so Kenneth Horsey had to slide out to left tackle to give some stability at such a key position on the offense.

Cox now becomes a plug-and-play option at LT, while a return is still on the table for Horsey to move back to left guard. If that comes to fruition it really shores up, the Big Blue Wall for what will hopefully be a huge bounce back year next season.

Originally a three-star recruit in the class of 2018, Cox will come to Lexington as a Super Senior next season.

Welcome to the BBN, Marques!