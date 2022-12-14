Ohio State transfer Jantzen Dunn meets with Vince Marrow

As the Kentucky Wildcats continue to navigate the transfer portal, a new name to emerge this week is former Ohio State defensive back Jantzen Dunn.

Set to be a redshirt sophomore in 2023, Dunn announced he was entering the transfer portal on Tuesday, and UK wasted no time in setting up a meeting with the Kentucky native.

On Wednesday, Dunn posted on Twitter that he had a visit with UK recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow.

Dunn’s father, Mitchell Dunn, previously tweeted that UK, Florida State, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Purdue, Louisville, and Indiana were among the schools who’ve reached out.

Originally a four-star 2021 recruit out of South Warren High School in Bowling Green (KY), Dunn was ranked as the No. 10 safety, No. 2 player from Kentucky, and No. 172 overall via 247 Sports Composite. He picked the Buckeyes while holding offers from Alabama, USC, Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Michigan, and Florida among others.

However, Dunn rarely saw the field outside of special teams during his first two years in Columbus, so he’s now looking for a new home and a more clear path to playing time.

Dunn got practice reps at both safety and cornerback at Ohio State, so he could provide UK with some valuable depth across the secondary, which is set to lose Tyrell Ajian and Keidron Smith to graduation, while Carrington Valentine may enter the NFL Draft.

