Wednesday Headlines: Mike Leach Edition

Early Tuesday morning, it was announced that Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach had passed away late Monday night after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.

Leach spent 35 total years as a coach in college football, starting back in 1987 with the Cal Poly Mustangs. He made 10 stops, including a two-year stint at Kentucky as the offensive coordinator for UK great and former No. 1 overall pick Tim Couch.

Leach was 158-107 as a head coach, a two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year and one-time Big 12 Coach of the Year.

But despite Leach’s many accomplishments on the football field, it was his personality and how transparent he was that made him so beloved across the country. Leach was often described as quirky, kind, unique and a dear friend.

Tributes flowed in from all across the country on Tuesday morning in honor of the great legacy Leach left behind and the unbreakable friendships he formed throughout his 61 years of life.

Join us in sending prayers to his family, friends, the Mississippi State football program, Bulldogs fans and everyone else who loved Mike Leach.

Tweet of the Day

Can’t believe he’s gone. Rest in peace, Mike Leach.

