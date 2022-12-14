Kentucky gets prediction for Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis

Vanderbilt Commodores running back Ray Davis is one of the best players in the transfer portal, and with a decision looming on the horizon, the Kentucky Wildcats are going all-in for the talented back.

New Running Backs coach Jay Boulware is already tagging alongside Mark Stoops in hopes of landing Davis, and it appears it may be working.

Kentucky picked up a prediction to land Davis from Josh Edwards at the CatsPause on Sunday prior to Davis’ official visit to Lexington this coming weekend.

Davis rushed for 1,042 yards for the ‘Dores this past season, including 129 yards on the ground against Kentucky in Vandy’s upset win over the Wildcats.

Davis had a three-game stretch (South Carolina, @Kentucky, Florida) in which he posted 418 rushing yards and one touchdown. Davis broke 100 yards in five of Vanderbilt’s 12 games.

Things seem to be trending for Ray Davis to end up in Lexington for next season.