Anwar Stewart signs contract extension with Kentucky

The UK defensive line coach will remain in Lexington for the next two seasons.

By Ethan DeWitt
With a couple of new faces added to the Kentucky Wildcats football staff this offseason, Mark Stoops has decided to extend a key assistant on the defensive side of the ball.

Reported on Tuesday by Jon Hale of Lexington Herald-Leader, defensive line coach Anwar Stewart has signed an extension to remain in Lexington through the 2024 season.

With his contract set to expire in June, Stewart’s new extension went into effect on Dec. 1 and will pay him $350,000 for the 2023 season, and $375,000 for the 2024 season.

Stewart, a former Wildcat player himself, has been a key coach for Brad White’s defensive unit over the last several seasons. After playing a key role in developing Quinton Bohanna and Marquan McCall into draft picks, his work shined even more this season with the production from Justin Rogers and Deone Walker.

He also has shown some solid chops on the recruiting trail, as he secured Walker’s commitment in the class of 2022, who obviously ended up playing a huge role for the Cats defense this season.

Keeping Stewart in Lexington is a nice win for Mark Stoops, as the continuity continues on this defensive staff. Should be another fun group to watch next season along the d-line.

