Will Levis to the Atlanta Falcons in Todd McShay’s 2023 NFL mock draft

Will Levis has a handful of traits that are irreplaceable. His cannon of an arm coupled with his 6-foot-3 frame and ability to make plays on the ground has him slated to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

However, his final season of college football didn’t quite do him many favors.

Levis, who began his career at Penn State, ended his second season with the Kentucky Wildcats having thrown 19 touchdowns in 11 games. He also had 10 interceptions. Those were respectively 5 and 3 fewer than he ended the 2021 season with. Levis also had 420 fewer yards, ending with 2,406.

Nonetheless, the intangibles that set him above many other prospects are still there.

Where he’ll go isn’t fully known though as he’s expected to be the third quarterback off the board. In his most recent mock draft, ESPN’s Todd McShay has Levis going sixth overall to the Atlanta Falcons.

“The Falcons are yet another team that needs an upgrade at QB. Marcus Mariota flashed this season but ultimately hasn’t been a solution, and we’ll see what they get out of Desmond Ridder, who is set to start in Week 15. I’m envisioning Levis — who probably has the strongest arm in this class — driving the ball on a rope to Drake London and Kyle Pitts, or using his mobility and sturdy 232-pound frame to extend plays and contribute to Atlanta’s strong run game. Levis still needs some developing, especially when it comes to decision-making, but the traits are outstanding. With the rest of the NFC South all scrambling for answers under center after this season, Atlanta could be primed to emerge from the pack once Levis settles into the pro game and cleans up his mistakes,” McShay wrote.

On paper, this is a good fit for Levis. London is a rising star, and the Falcons are rebuilding and in need of a quarterback.

Whether or not he would thrive in Atlanta is a different story. Mariota isn’t their long-term future, so it is likely they add a quarterback in the first round. Levis has all the traits to make a solid franchise starter, and he could easily be on the table at No. 6.