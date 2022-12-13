Tuesday Headlines: Devin Leary Visit Edition

Good morning BBN!
With a wild Monday for the Kentucky Wildcats football program in the rearview mirror, it appears some even bigger news could potentially be coming as the Cats are scheduled to welcome the top-transfer quarterback to campus starting today.
Devin Leary, a transfer from NC State, entered the portal last week, and according to KSR, Lexington will be his first stop on his visits this winter.
Coming off of an injury suffered this past season with the Wolfpack, Leary has done enough over his college career to warrant being the top signal caller in the portal to this point.
Last week it was fully expected that Graham Mertz, a Wisconsin transfer, was going to be the next QB in Lexington. But now it feels that with the return of Liam Coen to Kentucky, he has made it known he wants the staff to go all in on trying to land Leary.
Now the waiting game begins to see if the Cats can pull off a major recruiting victory.
Tweet of the Day
Nick Saban did the Cupid Shuffle during Alabama's big recruiting weekend https://t.co/cY2DDtyCi0pic.twitter.com/AR88ZOuH5R— On3 (@On3sports) December 11, 2022
This tweet might have been from Sunday, but it is too good not to share once again. Saban really is the GOAT.
