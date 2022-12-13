Tuesday Headlines: Devin Leary Visit Edition

Good morning BBN!

With a wild Monday for the Kentucky Wildcats football program in the rearview mirror, it appears some even bigger news could potentially be coming as the Cats are scheduled to welcome the top-transfer quarterback to campus starting today.

Devin Leary, a transfer from NC State, entered the portal last week, and according to KSR, Lexington will be his first stop on his visits this winter.

Coming off of an injury suffered this past season with the Wolfpack, Leary has done enough over his college career to warrant being the top signal caller in the portal to this point.

Last week it was fully expected that Graham Mertz, a Wisconsin transfer, was going to be the next QB in Lexington. But now it feels that with the return of Liam Coen to Kentucky, he has made it known he wants the staff to go all in on trying to land Leary.

Now the waiting game begins to see if the Cats can pull off a major recruiting victory.

Headlines

Film Room: Khamari Anderson - KSR

Kentucky has added a second tight end in the class of 2023. Let's see what Khamari Anderson will bring to Lexington.

Vandy RB transfer Ray Davis meets with Kentucky staff as commitment looms - KSR

Kentucky is considered the overwhelming favorite to land Davis’ commitment, which is expected this week.

Gamecocks' MarShawn Lloyd enters transfer portal; other players make Gator Bowl decisions - postandcourier.com

Lloyd led USC with 573 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, also catching 18 passes for 176 yards and two TDs.

Khamari Anderson commits to Kentucky- A Sea of Blue

Big addition to the 2023 recruiting class.

JQ Hardaway visted UK this past weekend- Cats Pause

The Cats had a big transfer on campus for a visit this weekend.

