4-star recruit Khamari Anderson picks Kentucky

On Monday, the Kentucky Wildcats football program landed a commitment from Khamari Anderson, a four-star tight end who was previously committed to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Anderson made the announcement on Twitter.

BIG BLUE NATION LETS WORK!! ⚪️ ⚪️ Enough said. pic.twitter.com/mZbInGl56w — Khamari Anderson (@espn_mar05) December 12, 2022

Hailing from from Cass Technical in Detroit (MI) — the same school Deone Walker and DeAndre Square came from — Anderson is ranked seventh in the state of Michigan and 17th among tight ends in the 2023 class via Rivals. 247 Sports Composite ranks him 450th nationally.

With Luke Fickell leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin, that’s led to Vince Marrow and Co. making a push for both Bearcats recruits and transfers. Anderson becomes the first such player to pick UK, but he likely won’t be the last.

Right after Fickell left Cincinnati, Anderson decommitted and hosted Marrow for an in-home visit, and the rest is history. To no surprise, Marrow is listed as the lead recruiter.

In addition to UK and Cincinnati, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Anderson has earned offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Michigan State Spartans, Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, and Michigan Wolverines among others.

Here is a brief scouting report from 247 Sports recruiting guru Allen Trieu, who projects Khamari Anderson as a ‘Power-5 Starter,’ while comparing him to Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins.

“Shows excellent agility and change of direction. Effective on shorter routes. Seems to have an excellent feel for finding open spots, and can run after the catch which makes him a threat even in the short and intermediate part of the route tree. Solid all-around blocker who can do it from a set position or while in-motion and on the move. Only used so much as a vertical threat in his high school offense but we think he has the athleticism and catch radius to do more of that if the situation calls for it. Right now, we see him as a very reliable, dependable all-around tight end who can block and be a very sure-handed target. His camp performances and athletic testing suggest he has more upside than that, but he has not had a full opportunity to showcase that yet. Can play attached, should be able to motion into the backfield or play in the slot as well. Does what is asked of him and should be a very good college starter.”

UK now has 15 pledges in the class of 2023. Anderson joins three-star recruit Tanner Lemaster as the Cats’ two tight end pledges.

Check out some highlights of the newest Wildcat in action.

