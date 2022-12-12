Monday Headlines: UK in the new college basketball rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats are currently the No. 16 team in last week’s AP Top 25 Poll, and they could rise when the latest rankings release later today. Other rankings have Kentucky at No. 6 in ESPN’s BPI, No. 6 in KenPom and and No. 27 in the NET rankings.

The Wildcats are coming off a 69-59 win over Yale on Saturday. Reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe carried a majority of the load, scoring 28 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. The Wildcats will need that same Tshiebwe as they prepare for a few challenges to end December.

Kentucky’s schedule to finish out the month looks like the following...

December 17th vs. No. 17 UCLA

December 21st vs. Florida A&M

December 28th at Missouri

December 31st vs. Louisville

Kentucky doesn’t have any major victories yet, but beating No. 19 UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic would be a good start. The Wildcats would then have a chance to capture a quality road win at Missouri before facing a not-so-good Louisville team on New Year's Eve.

An undefeated December is exactly what both the team and fanbase are asking for this Christmas. That wish continues with Saturday’s game vs. UCLA in New York City.

Keep track here as we learn where Kentucky stands in the latest college basketball rankings.

Tweet of the Day

BREAKING: Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return next season, the academy announces. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 11, 2022

He leaves as the winningest coach in program history.

