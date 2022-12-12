 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bluegrass Banter: Liam Coen Returns

Big news for the Kentucky football program!

By Ethan DeWitt
Big news happened on Friday for the BBN as it was reported that Liam Coen will be returning to Kentucky next season.

After a quick stop with the Los Angeles Rams this season, as their Offensive Coordinator, Coen has decided to return to Lexington and call plays for the Cats once again.

In this quick episode we give our quick reactions to the report, as well as what it will mean for the future of UK football with the SEC changing in the coming seasons.

Go Cats!

