Ian Jackson inching toward decision

One of the best players in the class of 2024 is reportedly getting close to making a decision on his plans after high school.

On3’s Joe Tipton caught up with Jackson for an interview, where the latter hinted at a decision is not far off.

“Right now I’m enjoying the process, but soon I’ll make a decision.” Jackson told On3.

However, Jackson is still set to visit the North Carolina Tar Heels on January 6th as Hubert Davis is still making a big push for the Tar Heels.

Jackson has already visited Kentucky, LSU and Oregon. Coach Musselman and the Razorbacks are involved as well.

Ian Jackson visited Lexington back in October for Big Blue Madness.

“Kentucky was a great visit. Coach Calipari is great along with the whole coaching staff. Their culture is one of a kind. I went for Big Blue Madness and the fans at Rupp Arena were crazy and everybody is fully invested in Kentucky. I was there with some of the recruits Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, and DJ Wagner who just committed. Being there to share that moment with them was fun.” Jackson said after his October visit to Kentucky.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound five-star guard attends Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx, NY.

Jackson is strong and a punishing finisher at the rim. His length and explosion are a lethal combination. Jackson operates like he’s the best player on the floor at all times and doesn’t shy away from competition.

Kentucky still appears to be in good shape with Ian Jackson with UNC, Oregon, LSU, Arkansas and even the G-League are all making a run at him.

Jackson has even left the door open for reclassification into the class of 2023, which has been a question surrounding him for some time now. It remains unclear how exactly reclassifying would impact Kentucky’s chances when taking into consideration Calipari’s already loaded class in ‘23.

Ian Jackson has sky-high potential and could possibly be a center-piece for UK’s 2024 class.

