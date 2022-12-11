Sunday Headlines: Kentucky vs. Louisville edition

Good Morning BBN!

It is a big Sunday for the Kentucky Wildcats as the Women’s Basketball team will welcome the Louisville Cardinals to Rupp Arena.

Coming off a big win at Minnesota, Kyra Elzy will look to have her squad ready to welcome the 24th-ranked Cards, as they look to move to 8-1 on the season and 6-0 at home.

Coming into this matchup the Cardinals have won the last five meetings between the two squads, but the Cats will look to shut them down on defense as they have opposing squads all season. Coming into the matchup the Cats are currently holding opponents to 38% shooting from the field, and less than 60 points per game.

Should be a fun matchup inside Rupp today.

Tweet of the Day

Governor’s Cup champions and Music City Bowl bound Football Cats in the House. pic.twitter.com/tVvNLoF4vX — John Huang (@KYHuangs) December 10, 2022

In the spirit of beating Louisville, the football team brought out the Governor's Cup at halftime of the Kentucky win over Yale on Saturday.

Headlines

Oscar Tshiebwe adds another special performance to his Rupp rafters resume - CatsPause

Oscar finished the second half with 22 points, four rebounds and both the block and steal.

Kentucky, RV/No. 24 Louisville Battle in Rupp Arena on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET – UK Athletics

The Wildcats are 7-1 this season, including 5-0 at home. The Cats will play inside Rupp Arena for the first time this season.

Coen to finish season with Rams- A Sea of Blue

As many expected looks like Coen won't be re-joining the Cats until after the NFL regular season.

Cats offer an edge rusher- A Sea of Blue

Cats are looking to add depth to the edge position.

Calipari comments on offensive woes- KSR

“You miss shots, this is what it looks like”

France defeats England to advance in World Cup- CBS

France advances.

Morocco upsets Portugal- Fox Sports

Huge upset for Morocco, as they advance to their first World Cup semi-final.

Army defeats Navy- CBS

Army tops Navy in the matchups first overtime game.

Caleb Williams wins Heisman- USA Today

The USC QB give Lincoln Riley another Heisman winner.

Community Teams up to Save 4 Horses That Fell Through Ice into Freezing Pond

Montana neighbors, firefighters, and animal control officers worked in the freezing weather to rescue 4 horses that fell through an icy pond.

Dog Collects Hundreds of Plastic Bottles During Walks to Recycle and Clean His Town

The 13-year-old border collie has collected 1,000 plastic bottles, which the owners have all recycled, just this year.