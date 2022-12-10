Sean McVay says Liam Coen will finish the season with the Rams

On Friday, it was reported that current Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen would be returning to Lexington as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator next season.

That news is not officially official just yet, but Rams’ head coach Sean McVay said he has had discussions with Coen about his future.

“We’ve talked about that being a possibility. I don’t think anything’s official yet. If that’s the direction that he goes, he’ll do a great job, just like he did previously. He and I have a great relationship no matter how it ends up finishing up,” said McVay.

However, McVay added that Coen would be finishing out this season with the Rams before making a move.

“He’s going to do a great job finishing up the rest of this year. If that’s the direction that he chooses, then I know he’ll do an outstanding job there.”

“The focus and the concentration will be on this team, finishing out the season the right way,” McVay added. “Hopefully be able to have some more fun games like last night was and then we’ll deal with a lot of different things after the season.”

While Coen is going to be finishing the season with the Rams, hopefully something official gets announced sooner rather than later about his return to Lexington.

Either way, it’s pretty obvious UK believes this hire is done and are telling recruits such.

