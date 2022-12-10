Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Yale

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena on Saturday looking to build on their win over the Michigan Wolverines last Sunday with a matchup against Yale.

It was a fantastic start for the Cats as the offense was clicking early with them building a 9-6 lead at the first media timeout.

Kentucky then went on a big run fueled by outstanding ball movement and shot selection and with 10:46 left in the half, Kentucky held a 25-13 lead.

Unfortunately, the offense started to struggle from that point as Kentucky scored just 8 points the rest of the half and allowed Yale to climb back into it.

Kentucky was looking ready to make this a blowout win, but their offensive struggles to end the half made this a 33-27 game at the break.

The second half got off to a tough start for the Cats as they gave up a quick 6 to allow Yale to tie this game at 33.

With 17:37 left in the game, Yale took a 35-33 lead, and Oscar Tshiebwe then took over the game.

Tshiebwe was blocking shots, getting steals, and scored 12-straight points for the Cats to give them a 45-40 lead with just under 14 minutes to go.

While Tshiebwe continued to dominate, other Cats started getting in on the scoring and at the under-8 media timeout, Kentucky led 57-50.

Down the stretch, the Cats kept feeding the hot hand of Tshiebwe, who finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds, and they were able to get the 69-59 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

Keeping it rolling with this five #GoBigBlue pic.twitter.com/aMvScRj4Gn — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 10, 2022

Annnnnnd..... Yale's best player is out due to injury. https://t.co/RruT2bEnGX — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) December 10, 2022

Sahivr Wheeler presented with a basketball for scoring the 1,000th point of his college career in UK's win last Sunday over Michigan. — John Clay (@johnclayiv) December 10, 2022

Just let Cason Wallace be the guy on this team. — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) December 10, 2022

unlock Cason Wallace — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) December 10, 2022

Feels like Kentucky is getting a lot of good practice playing against the kinds of teams that could be a style challenge later in the year. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 10, 2022

Good crowd here in Rupp for the first Saturday game of the season. — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) December 10, 2022

Cason Wallace has 8 of Kentucky’s first 12 points. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) December 10, 2022

Ugonna Onyenso the first big off the bench for Oscar Tshiebwe



John Calipari sticking to his word — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) December 10, 2022

The way Wheeler can just blow by a defender for an easy layup is beautiful to watch — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) December 10, 2022

Ball movement has been great today — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) December 10, 2022

Last year we had doubts about the cats and then they boat raced North Carolina in Vegas. Everything changed after that. They clicked and were really good for awhile. That moments coming for this group. Go cats. — Luke troxell (@loutroxell) December 10, 2022

Kentucky offense looks as crisp as it has all season. Really impressed with ball movement and shot selection so far — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 10, 2022

Chris Livingston now playing the four for Kentucky. Big, big fan of this lineup with Sahvir Wheeler, Cason Wallace, Antonio Reeves and Oscar Tshiebwe — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) December 10, 2022

It was on pace to be a blowout and we let em get back in it — The Kentucky ˥ogo (@TheKentuckyLogo) December 10, 2022

Kentucky had 25 points with 10:46 to go in the first half. Then scored four points over the next eight-plus minutes. Not great! https://t.co/MYgSJvQHA8 — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 10, 2022

This offense goes through stretches that it is just horrendous basketball — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) December 10, 2022

Kentucky was on pace to score 100 points after 10 minutes, now 66 after 20. https://t.co/w2Rbf2PujH — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) December 10, 2022

Governor’s Cup champions and Music City Bowl bound Football Cats in the House. pic.twitter.com/tVvNLoF4vX — John Huang (@KYHuangs) December 10, 2022

Team looked great the first 10 min and absolutely lost since — The Kentucky ˥ogo (@TheKentuckyLogo) December 10, 2022

Not sure I get Collins three after the inside out game with Oscar to try and stop the bleeding... — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 10, 2022

Lance Ware falling out of the rotation is not something I had on my bingo card for this season. — Ethan DeWitt (@EthanDeWitt1) December 10, 2022

What a sequence by Oscar!! — The Kentucky ˥ogo (@TheKentuckyLogo) December 10, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe single-handedly leading the Cats now in the second half. Three straight buckets to put Kentucky up 40-35 with 16:28 to go. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) December 10, 2022

A little tempo can do wonders. — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) December 10, 2022

Oscar Tshiebwe is running the floor with a purpose. He’s back. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) December 10, 2022

Holy hell MASTER CLASS from Oscar — All Things Kentucky (@BBNWonka) December 10, 2022

Welcome to the Oscar hour of power. Can you say "machine"?



18 points and 10 boards. Nearly single-handedly given Kentucky a 45-40 lead. — John Huang (@KYHuangs) December 10, 2022

I want CJ to succeed so bad — (@TheA1God) December 10, 2022

Oscar with the state of Kentucky on his back right now — Mark Stoops Burner Parody (@BBN_Commenter) December 10, 2022

Big O making an impact on both ends of the floor @Oscartshiebwe34 | @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/klpIZ8qD1u — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 10, 2022

Yale runs a really good offense. Guys always moving and looking for the extra pass — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 10, 2022

What the hell is this audio? — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) December 10, 2022

Might as well use walkie talkies on the TV broadcast. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) December 10, 2022

Nothing says tradition more than some random guy coming into Rupp and dropping a career high — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) December 10, 2022

In a different era of basketball Oscar is a top 3 pick. — (@TheA1God) December 10, 2022

Oscar has invited these Ivy Leaguers to his classroom. #bbn — CAMERON MILLS (@CameronMillz) December 10, 2022

34 is so awesome to watch. Slog of a game but that was fun to see him go to work in the 2H. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) December 10, 2022

Got the win. UCLA in NYC next Saturday #GoBigBlue pic.twitter.com/w3U3HlMXuU — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 10, 2022

