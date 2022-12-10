 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Yale

Oscar Tshiebwe dominates as Kentucky gets their fourth win in a row.

By Adam Haste
Oscar Tshiebwe Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena on Saturday looking to build on their win over the Michigan Wolverines last Sunday with a matchup against Yale.

It was a fantastic start for the Cats as the offense was clicking early with them building a 9-6 lead at the first media timeout.

Kentucky then went on a big run fueled by outstanding ball movement and shot selection and with 10:46 left in the half, Kentucky held a 25-13 lead.

Unfortunately, the offense started to struggle from that point as Kentucky scored just 8 points the rest of the half and allowed Yale to climb back into it.

Kentucky was looking ready to make this a blowout win, but their offensive struggles to end the half made this a 33-27 game at the break.

The second half got off to a tough start for the Cats as they gave up a quick 6 to allow Yale to tie this game at 33.

With 17:37 left in the game, Yale took a 35-33 lead, and Oscar Tshiebwe then took over the game.

Tshiebwe was blocking shots, getting steals, and scored 12-straight points for the Cats to give them a 45-40 lead with just under 14 minutes to go.

While Tshiebwe continued to dominate, other Cats started getting in on the scoring and at the under-8 media timeout, Kentucky led 57-50.

Down the stretch, the Cats kept feeding the hot hand of Tshiebwe, who finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds, and they were able to get the 69-59 win.

