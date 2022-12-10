Kentucky offers Penn State defensive end transfer Davon Townley

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats are hitting the transfer portal as they look to fill out the roster for 2023.

Penn State transfer defensive end Davon Townley has only been in the transfer portal for a few days, but he has already received several offers.

According to CatsPause, One of those offers has now come from Kentucky. The Cats offered Townley when he was in high school and have kept that relationship since he went to Penn State, as they’re now trying to get him this time around.

The former four-star defensive end redshirted in 2021, saw action in eight games in 2022 where he recorded three total tackles, but his potential has plenty of schools wanting to bring him in.

USF was one of the first schools to reach out to Townley, and he wants to take a visit there.

Colorado and new head coach Deion Sanders are another team that has offered and hoping to land Townley.

Houston, whose defensive line coach also has prior relationships in the Minneapolis area, is another school that has officially offered him.

As for the SEC, the only other team in the conference that has offered Townley is Ole Miss.

While he has yet to play a lot in his college career, Townley would be a great addition for the Cats as the former four-star recruit has a ton of potential.