Kentucky Basketball Headlines: Beat Yale and other News

The Kentucky Wildcats notched their first win against a Power Five team when they beat the Michigan Wolverines in London, England on Sunday. Oscar Tshiebwe was his normal double-double self. The story of the game was the clutch play by sensational freshman Cason Wallace. He had 14 points and 8 rebounds along with a dagger three with about a minute and a half left that all be clinched the game for the Cats.

While Yale isn’t Michigan, they’ll play similar to the Bellarmine Knights, which was a team that Kentucky struggled with for about 75% of the game. Kentucky will have to execute in the half court and rely on their guards to initiate offense and make plays.

This game may be a slog but it would be nice to see the Cats keep this team at arm’s length for 40 minutes. They have had plenty of time to practice and won’t play again until next Saturday against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic.

This is the time of the season to get it worked out before getting into SEC play. Go undefeated for the rest of the month and the Cats are cookin’.

Tweets of the Day

Normally I won’t respond to this crap that I reach out to any college coach for a job is straight bs. I think I’m pretty good at what I do that I don’t have to asked anyone to hire me. My work speak for its self. This will be the last time I will respond to this crap. Go Big Blue — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) December 9, 2022

There was some major scuttle yesterday afternoon that Jeff Brohm was going to take a serious run at Vince Marrow. The ace recruiter put the rumors to bed in an emphatic fashion.

Rams OC Liam Coen assisted in Baker Mayfield’s rushed prep for TNF dramatics but he is headed back to @UKFootball as OC, he job he had in 2021, according to sources. UK fans can relax. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 9, 2022

Great news and very excited to have Liam Coen return to Kentucky! Now let’s get a QB.

Headlines

Know your opponent: Yale Bulldogs | Cats Pause-The Bulldogs are 8-2 on the season and are looking to make it to the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season.

December 31st a nightmare for local radio affiliates | Vaught’s Views- Really wish there would have been another path for the bowl game. I’ll be focusing on the basketball game vs. Louisville while peaking in on the Music City Bowl from time to time.

Sen McVey responds to Liam Coen news | Pro Football Talk- Nothing is finalized yet but McVey sounds like a guy that knows Coen is headed back to Lexington.

Kentucky working on free throw shooting routine | KSR- Kentucky could very well have only one loss and probably would have beaten Michigan by double figures if the free throw shooting was better. It’s odd because the team can hit threes at a decent clip.

Kentucky women look to break losing streak against the Cards | UK Athletics- The Cards have won five in a row but they haven’t been a powerhouse this season like they have been. The Cats are 7-1 while the Cards are sitting at while the Cards are 6-4.

Top 25 and 1 | CBS- The Cats are sitting in the top 15 and Ohio State should have another loss in the L column.

Soccer reporter collapse and dies covering World Cup in Qatar | Sporting News- Grant Wahl was one of the most respected people in the world of soccer journalism. He was earlier detained and then released for wearing a rainbow shirt at a match to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. Qatari officials are working with the US in regards to his death.

Baker Mayfield’s Hollywood comeback | Sporting News- His major issue has been being on teams with a lack of talent around him. Nick Chubb was his best teammate on offense and it’s not close.

Ace recruiter Vince Marrow silences rumors | SDS- Was this a ploy to derail recruiting efforts or just a case of bad information? Something happened for sure but we may never know the real story here.

Catch me on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Postgame Show immediately following the game! Go Cats!