Kentucky vs. Yale game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Yale Bulldogs at 1 pm EST at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it online live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app.

After a big win in London against Michigan, it feels like the Cats are finally getting back on track. The Wolverines put up a big fight, but Cason Wallace came through in the clutch to close them out.

Wallace needed a breakout game like that. He needs to be an integral part of this offense that shoots with confidence if this team is going to do anything later in the season.

Yale is a good team that moves the ball efficiently and can put up some points. Kentucky will need to be tight on the defensive end to get the win and gear up for a big game against UCLA next week.

Check out some of these pregame reads to get hyped for the action:

Go Cats!