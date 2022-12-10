Kentucky lands commitment from Lexington Catholic kicker Max DeGraff

Who’s up for a little game of special teams Yahtzee?

That was the case for the Kentucky Wildcats football program, as they landed a commitment from, Max DeGraff, a kicker from Lexington Catholic. DeGraff took to Twitter to announce the news.

At 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, DeGraff is ranked as the No. 65 kicker in the class of 2023, and received a 4.5 rating from Kohl’s Kicking.

DeGraff will now join a young specialist room that features Jackson Smith and Wilson Berry. He also becomes the second kicking specialist taken in this class, as Trinity High School punter, Carter Schwartz committed to the Cats back in October.

After some kicking game struggles this season, it appears the staff is ready to make the flip next season, and get points back on the board in the kicking game.

Congrats to Max and welcome to the BBN!