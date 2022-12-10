Where Will Levis stands in Mel Kiper’s updated NFL draft prospect rankings

Will Levis has made it official that he will not be playing in the Music City Bowl and will be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Despite a shaky season that was full of injuries for Levis, Mel Kiper still believes Levis is one of the best players in the upcoming draft.

In his updated draft prospect rankings, Kiper placed Levis at No. 3 overall and is the No. 1 overall quarterback. He is only behind Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr.

“Levis’ stats aren’t going to blow you away, but he doesn’t have a great supporting cast of playmakers around him.” Kiper wrote. “He has 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season, and his 60.3 QBR ranks 61st in the country. But when I went through all his starts at Kentucky earlier this year, I was really impressed with his game. Levis has a rocket launcher for an arm and makes some “wow” throws. That has gotten the Penn State transfer into trouble at times, but it’s clear watching him that he believes he can fit the ball into any window. My comparison is Matthew Stafford.”

He continued, “Levis plays in a pro-style offense at Kentucky, and he’s not going to need much time to adjust to the NFL. He can maneuver the pocket and throw on the run. Many of his turnovers came when he tried to use his arm to force throws, and he’s going to be punished for mistakes at the next level. Levis is the real deal, though, and there are lots of fans of him in the NFL.”

Levis completed 418 of his 636 passes (65.7%) for 5,232 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. Those yards are good enough for the 6th most in Kentucky history.

The only other Wildcat to make Kiper’s rankings was cornerback Carrington Valentine who is listed as the No. 14 overall cornerback.

You can check out Kiper’s full updated NFL Draft rankings here.