Kentucky vs. Iowa set to have the lowest point total in college football history

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready for their Music City Bowl matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes on New Year’s Eve.

When the two teams meet for the second straight year, it will be a battle between two of the nation’s top defenses as both teams rank in the top 20 in total defense and points allowed.

On top of that, both offenses are among the worst in the country and both teams will be without their starting quarterbacks.

Kentucky will likely be starting Somerset native Kaiya Sheron, while the Hawkeyes will be starting their third-string QB in redshirt freshman Joe Labas or true freshman Carson May.

Star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is also sitting out this game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

With all of those factors being taken under consideration, oddsmakers at DraftKings, BetRivers, UniBet, and Barstool Sportsbook have set the over/under at 31. That is the lowest point total in college football history passing the Iowa/Northwestern matchup earlier this year that was set at 31.5. That game finished with 23 combined points.

On most other books, the over/under for the Music City Bowl matches that November 19th matchup with the total set at 31.5.

So, are you taking the over or the under in the battle between the Wildcats and the Hawkeyes?