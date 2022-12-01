UK lands commitment from long snapper Walker Himebauch

The Kentucky Wildcats special team units struggled mightily this season after several years of fairly good consistency.

Well, help is coming to Lexington, as the Cats secured a commitment from long snapper Walker Himebauch on Wednesday night.

Himebacuh, who is out of Monument’s Palmer Ridge High School in Colorado, committed to the Cats over interest from Costal Carolina, Washington, and UNLV.

With Cade DeGraw and Jordan Morrow both likely gone next season, Himebauch will join Clay Perry as the Long Snapper’s on the roster for next season.

After struggles across the board this season, this commitment is a welcomed sight to the BBN. There could be a specialist position battle brewing for summer and fall camp. Now it’s time to see who wins it.

Welcome to the BBN Walker!

