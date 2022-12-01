Kavosiey Smoke and Rahsaan Lewis to transfer

Transfer portal madness is here, and with it has already come news of several Kentucky Wildcats looking for new homes.

The latest Cats to enter the portal are wide receiver Rahsaan Lewis and running back Kavosiey Smoke, according to multiple media reports.

Smoke, a redshirt senior who has just one year of eligibility left, currently has 291 career runs for 1,583 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He ranks 21st on UK’s all-time rushing list, despite never being a featured back while playing behind Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Lewis, a redshirt senior who also has just one year of eligibility left, is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis. Rahsaan began his college career as a defensive back at UCF, then moved to wideout and transferred to FAU before ultimately landing at UK as a walk-on.

While never a featured weapon, Lewis had several memorable moments with the Cats, one of which being a pancake block in the Citrus Bowl that helped Wan’Dale Robinson get down to the goal line before UK scored the game-winning touchdown.

This season, Lewis also caught a touchdown pass in UK’s win over a top-25 Mississippi State team. He currently has six grabs for 65 yards and the touchdown this year.

Best of luck to both of these young men as they look to finish their college careers elsewhere.