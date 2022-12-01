Where Will Levis stands in 2023 NFL Mock Drafts

The Kentucky Wildcats were hoping to have a better season so far in 2022 with Will Levis returning for his second season in Lexington.

Levis had 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season as a junior, transferring from Penn State after two seasons. Levis, so far in 2022, has 2,406 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

At 6-foot-3, Levis offers great size to go with solid vision and a powerful arm. While his decision-making hasn’t quite been there for all parts of his collegiate career, that should be something the NFL can help improve.

With Bryce Young and CJ Stroud also set to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, Levis is often thought of this in the pecking order. That said, let’s dive into where mock drafts from notable media have the Kentucky star.

CBS Sports — Levis to Carolina Panthers @ No. 6

Levis hasn’t built on an awesome 2021, yet he has all the traits teams want in their franchise quarterbacks today. He can compete with Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield in Year 1 for the starting gig.

The book on Will Levis reads like this — he’s a top-notch quarterback if tools were all we considered. Levis has great arm strength and can make accurate throws everywhere across the field. But he hardly elevated his game in 2022. In fact, there were times that he looked lost and needs to have some coaching on his game management skills. Still, the sky could be the limit if he improves those coachable attributes.

The Draft Network— Levis to Carolina Panthers @ No. 6

The Charlotte Observer recently reported that Panthers owner David Tepper wants Will Levis, so let’s live in a world where that is true. The need at quarterback couldn’t be more obvious for the Panthers and Levis is a tantalizing talent. While his play has been up and down at Kentucky, Levis is built like an action figure, has a cannon for a right arm, and is a talented runner. If he becomes more polished, he can be one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers at the quarterback position.

NBC Sports — Levis to Indianapolis Colts @ No. 14

The Colts are in a free fall from their preseason expectations and find themselves reassessing their team trajectory and assests. Over the past several years, the Colts have chose to hinge their fortunes on the arms of Hall of Fame caliber passers or discarded veterans with something to prove. If Levis is available mid-first round, expect the Colts to try a different tact and possibly select a promising quarterback with above average athleticism and untapped potential.

Pro Football Focus — Levis to Carolina Panthers @ No. 3

“I do keep going back to the physical ability. He has a flamethrower. He is one hell of an athlete, and he makes plays from the pocket, under pressure, consistently — Something that, to me, is the yes or no at the collegiate level,” Mike Renner.

