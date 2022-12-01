Kentucky reaches out to Cincinnati decommit and 4-star recruit Braedyn Moore

After Luke Fickell left Cincinnati, it was only a matter of time before some recruits re-opened their recruitment and that has already happened for four-star Braedyn Moore.

According to 247 Sports’ Mick Walker, Moore has decommitted from the Bearcats in the wake of Fickell’s departure to the Wisconsin Badgers.

During his first go-around, around the recruiting cycle, Moore had a final list of Cincinnati, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia. However, Moore only took one official visit and that was to Cincinnati, where he ended up.

Since his decommitment, Moore told 247 Sports has heard from a handful of schools, including the Kentucky Wildcats. Alongside Kentucky, West Virginia, Rutgers and Syracuse have all supposedly reached out.

Kentucky wasn’t really involved in his recruitment the first time, as they were not listed as having offered.

Moore is ranked as the No. 22 ATH nationally by 247 Sports, but is projected to play the Safety position in college.

With Ty Ajian on the way out after this season, Kentucky could make a push for Moore to pair with Jordan Lovett and Zion Childress for the 2023 season.

It’s unclear when Moore may be making a decision, but signing day is fast approaching.

