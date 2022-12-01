Thursday Headlines: UK Volleyball vs Loyola-Chicago Edition

Craig Skinner’s UK Volleyball team enters the NCAA Tournament for the 18th time, this time entering as the No. 12 overall seed.

And tonight, the Wildcats host Loyola-Chicago at Memorial Coliseum in the opening round.

Loyola-Chicago enters tonight’s matchup at 25-8 and the Atlantic 10 champs.

Of course, Kentucky enters with a record of 20-7 and 15-3 in the SEC, while playing the 4th-strongest schedule.

Kentucky and Loyola-Chicago gets underway at 7:30 pm ET. If the Wildcats pick up the win, they’ll host a second-round matchup tomorrow with the winner of Western Kentucky and Bowling Green.

The road to a national championship starts tonight, so good luck to the Wildcats!

Tweet of the Day

Deone Walker #0 for Kentucky is a monster. True freshman too — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 30, 2022

They’re catching on to what we’ve known.

Headlines

Former Trinity linebacker headed to transfer portal - KSR

This could definitely be a Kentucky target.

Breaking down Kentucky’s bowl possibilities - Herald Leader

Where, oh where, will the Cats be headed this bowl season?

Neal Brown is back at West Virginia - 247

Bad news for those who hoped Neal could return to Kentucky as offensive coordinator.

New projection pegs Kentucky to Music City Bowl - Yahoo

Who’s ready for Stoops vs Bielema?

Could Aaron Rodgers be shut down if Packers are eliminated? - ESPN

Front office may want to figure out what they have in Jordan Love.

Aaron Judge could get $300M offer - Bleacher Report

Quite the payday if you ask me.

Will Levis could head to Carolina - CBS

The Kentucky product is still projected as the third QB off the board.