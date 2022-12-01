 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Headlines: UK Volleyball vs Loyola-Chicago Edition

The NCAA Tournament begins for the Kentucky Wildcats.

By Zac Oakes
/ new
Kentucky Volleyball UK Athletics

Craig Skinner’s UK Volleyball team enters the NCAA Tournament for the 18th time, this time entering as the No. 12 overall seed.

And tonight, the Wildcats host Loyola-Chicago at Memorial Coliseum in the opening round.

Loyola-Chicago enters tonight’s matchup at 25-8 and the Atlantic 10 champs.

Of course, Kentucky enters with a record of 20-7 and 15-3 in the SEC, while playing the 4th-strongest schedule.

Kentucky and Loyola-Chicago gets underway at 7:30 pm ET. If the Wildcats pick up the win, they’ll host a second-round matchup tomorrow with the winner of Western Kentucky and Bowling Green.

The road to a national championship starts tonight, so good luck to the Wildcats!

Tweet of the Day

They’re catching on to what we’ve known.

Headlines

Former Trinity linebacker headed to transfer portal - KSR

This could definitely be a Kentucky target.

Breaking down Kentucky’s bowl possibilities - Herald Leader

Where, oh where, will the Cats be headed this bowl season?

Neal Brown is back at West Virginia - 247

Bad news for those who hoped Neal could return to Kentucky as offensive coordinator.

New projection pegs Kentucky to Music City Bowl - Yahoo

Who’s ready for Stoops vs Bielema?

Could Aaron Rodgers be shut down if Packers are eliminated? - ESPN

Front office may want to figure out what they have in Jordan Love.

Aaron Judge could get $300M offer - Bleacher Report

Quite the payday if you ask me.

Will Levis could head to Carolina - CBS

The Kentucky product is still projected as the third QB off the board.

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...