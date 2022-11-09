 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reed Sheppard, Rob Dillingham and Justin Edwards sign with Kentucky

The Cats secured three signatures of the first day of the signing period.

Today was the first day of the early signing period for college basketball, and the Kentucky Wildcats received signatures from three of their four commitments this evening.

Leading off the night was 4-star guard Reed Sheppard.

The London kid signed his NLI at North Laurel High School this evening, to make it official that he will be joining the Cats.

Following Sheppard, John Calipari and his staff secured the signature of 5-star guard Rob Dillingham.

Although there wasn't any skepticism that he wouldn't end up in Lexington, it is good to see an electric player like Dillingham will not be dragging out his recruitment throughout the season. Especially after the performance he put on at Overtime Elite several weeks ago.

To wrap up the first night, the Cats also secured the signature from 5-star forward Justin Edwards.

After beating out Tennessee to land his commitment, seeing that he has signed with the program is just an awesome sight for all the BBN to see. It also still shows that Coach Cal still has the recruiting touch many thought he has lost.

Kentucky is also expecting to get the NLI from 5-star center commit Aaron Bradshaw, before the early signing period concludes on Nov. 16th.

The biggest situation left to follow in this class is the recruitment of DJ Wagner. In what has been a fairly quiet recruitment, I don't think it would shock anyone to see a commitment and signature happen during this early signing period.

The class of 2023 is wrapping up pretty nicely. We will be watching them take the floor at Rupp Arena soon enough.

