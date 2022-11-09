Wednesday Headlines: Vanderbilt Starting QB Edition

Kentucky football is coming off a road victory at Missouri last Saturday and is now back in Lexington preparing to host the Vanderbilt Commodores at Kroger Field. The Wildcats (6-3) saved their season at Missouri with a game-winning drive by Will Levis and Dane Key as well as a sensational save on special teams by Colin Goodfellow. The Commodores (3-6) have somewhat given teams heavier competition on the football field, but are highly unlikely to reach bowl game eligibility.

When the two meet on Saturday, the Commodores will be without regular starting quarterback AJ Swann. In his place the team is expected to start Mike Wright instead.

Wright, a 6-4 junior, has 155 completions on 281 career passing attempts with 17 touchdown throws to nine giveaways. He’s also a threat with his legs, having picked up 716 career rushing yards and six scores on 149 carries.

Kentucky’s gameplan will certainly shift this week as Wright is much more of a dual threat quarterback than Swann.

The Wildcats bounced back heavily in all phases of the game last Saturday at Missouri, including with their passion on the defensive side of the football. Kentucky will have the benefit of the home crowd on Saturday night and could use the momentum that would come from stringing together big-time performances in back to back games.

