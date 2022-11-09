Where Kentucky stands in Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology

The Kentucky Wildcats got their season off to a great start on Monday night with a 95-63 victory over Howard.

Now that the season is officially underway, Joe Lunardi released an updated Bracketology on Tuesday and the Cats are Lunardi’s favorite to cut down the nets.

Lunardi also has Kentucky as the No. 1 overall seed.

“The season begins with Kentucky — also my national title pick — as the No. 1 overall seed. Why? This bracket is our first to add projected strength of schedule (overall, not just nonconference) to the formula, bumping Gonzaga to No. 2 overall.”

The other No. 1 seeds along with the Cats include the Houston Cougars, Gonzaga Bulldogs, and North Carolina Tar Heels.

However, for some reason, Lunardi has the Cats in the West region instead of playing right down the road in the South region which takes place in Louisville.

If Kentucky played the highest seed possible, their path to the Final Four would be.

Round of 64: The winner of Southern vs. Wagner

The winner of Southern vs. Wagner Round of 32: Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State Spartans Sweet 16: Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats Elite Eight: Texas Longhorns

As for the conference breakdowns, Lunardi has the Big Ten getting the most teams in with eight making the field.

The SEC is tied for second with the Big 12 and ACC with all three conferences getting seven teams in the tournament.

You can check out the entire updated Bracketology here.