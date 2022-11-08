Kentucky makes new College Football Playoff rankings; Georgia takes over top spot

After a gritty win over Missouri on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats have re-entered the College Football Playoff rankings that were announced this evening.

Not making the initial rankings after a loss to Tennessee several weeks back, the Cats come into the second edition of this season's rankings at No. 24 overall.

For Kentucky, this is a step in the right direction with three big home games to round out the 2022-23 season.

How so?

Well, this gives Mark Stoops and the UK program a chance to climb up the rankings, to push for a bigger bowl game than many in the fanbase might have thought going into this past weekend.

With Vanderbilt, Georgia, and Louisville still on the schedule, the Cats have the chance to let fans remember how they finished down the stretch in November, instead of the hiccups that happened in the middle of the season.

Taking over the top spot this week is Georgia, who beat down Tennessee this past Saturday in Athens. Rounding out the top-7 in this week's rankings are Ohio State, Michigan, TCU, Tennessee, Oregon, and LSU.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Georgia is the favorite to win the National Championship again this season at +100 odds. Ohio State is a close second at +200.

Michigan is next up at +800, followed by Tennessee (+1400), Oregon (+2500) and Alabama (+2000).

Should be a fun end of the season to see how it all shakes out, with plenty of big matchups remaining.

Go here for the full CFP rankings.