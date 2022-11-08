 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

John Calipari says UK team bus will bring coal miner family to Duquesne game

An awesome story is getting even better.

When the Kentucky Wildcats traveled to Pikeville for their Blue-White Game, it wasn’t the game that became the highlight of the night.

A picture of a dad and his son taking in the game that evening made its round around the Big Blue Nation, but it was the response of John Calipari that helped shine light on such a cool story.

After the help of the BBN, Michael McGuire and his family will be making the trip to Lexington this Friday as the Cats take on Duquesne, according to Calipari after last night's win.

“We’re bringing them in on the team bus. 14 of them. Mom, dad, sister, brother. I said to bring all of them. I think we’ll get Micheal to do the Y.”

An awesome story just keeps getting better, as I’m sure Rupp Arena will go crazy if he steps out to be the ‘Y’ on Friday night.

