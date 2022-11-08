When the Kentucky Wildcats traveled to Pikeville for their Blue-White Game, it wasn’t the game that became the highlight of the night.

A picture of a dad and his son taking in the game that evening made its round around the Big Blue Nation, but it was the response of John Calipari that helped shine light on such a cool story.

My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home.



From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch our team. Don’t know who this is, but I have tickets for him & his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs!! pic.twitter.com/a5BJXUnK2v — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 24, 2022

After the help of the BBN, Michael McGuire and his family will be making the trip to Lexington this Friday as the Cats take on Duquesne, according to Calipari after last night's win.

“We’re bringing them in on the team bus. 14 of them. Mom, dad, sister, brother. I said to bring all of them. I think we’ll get Micheal to do the Y.”

An awesome story just keeps getting better, as I’m sure Rupp Arena will go crazy if he steps out to be the ‘Y’ on Friday night.