Tuesday Headlines: Daimion Collins Edition

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari and his team opened their season by cruising to a 95-63 victory over Howard on Monday night at Rupp Arena.

Although the Wildcats were able to put up 95 points, the team was shorthanded without Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler and Daimion Collins. Tshiebwe and Wheeler were sidelined due to minor injuries, while Collins is taking some time away from the team following the heartbreaking loss of his father.

Ben Collins passed away last Tuesday alone in his new apartment in Lexington. He had made arrangements to be closer to Daimion during his son’s time at Kentucky.

The loss came as a complete shock and absolute heartbreak for Daimion, his family, friends, and the Kentucky program. After the team’s win on Monday night, Calipari gave media an update on Collins and said he is joining the team this week before his father’s funeral on Saturday.

“He has an option. He can stay at my house or stay at the lodge with the guys,” Calipari said. “My guess is he’ll be with the guys, and they’ll all greet him tonight.”

There’s no easy way to grieve and tough days lie ahead for the Collins family. Our prayers are with every single one of them as they mourn the loss of Ben Collins and lay him to rest over the weekend.

