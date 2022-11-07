Khalifa Keith decommits from Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats football team just lost one of their class of 2023 commitments.

Monday night, 3-star running back Khalifa Keith announced on Twitter that he was backing off his pledge to the Wildcats. He originally committed to Kentucky this past 4th of July,

Keith picked the Wildcats while holding additional scholarship offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Memphis, South Florida and Colorado State among others.

Most recently, Keith has scored offers from the Tennessee Vols, South Carolina Gamecocks and Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-2, 217-pounder plays at Parker High School in Alabama and is ranked 1,015th nationally, 66th among running backs, and 39th in the state of Alabama via 247 Sports Composite.

As a junior last season, Keith had 1,877 yards and 28 touchdowns on 190 carries.

This is an unfortunate loss for Kentucky, especially with the running back room being a question mark moving forward with Chris Rodriguez almost certainly gone after the season, while it remains to see what Kavosiey Smoke and Ramon Jefferson will do.

Best of luck to Keith as he looks to find his college home.

