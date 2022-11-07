 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Antonio Reeves joins the record books in Kentucky debut

Reeves was on fire against Howard.

By Ethan DeWitt
Antonio Reeves Jason Marcum - Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats raced by the Howard Bison on Monday night, picking up win No. 1 of the new season.

A big contributor to this win was Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves, who has entered the UK record books in his first official game with the Cats.

According to UK statistician Corey Price, Reeves’ six-three point makes are the most in UK debut in program history. The previous record was three, and was shared by some familiar names to the Big Blue Nation in Kellan Grady, Tyrese Maxey, Doron Lamb, and Patrick Sparks.

Reeves also tied Reid Travis for the most points in a debut by a transfer in program history, with 22 points.

And with fellow backcourt mate CJ Fredrick hitting 20 point, this marks just the third time a pair of Wildcats have scored 20+ points in their debut.

Reeves finished the night with 22 points on 8/16 shooting from the field, including 6-12 from deep. He also added two assists and one rebound on the night.

Over the summer and in the early exhibition games Reeves showed why he averaged 20 PPG at Illinois State last season, as he made it look effortless from all three levels of the floor. That continued on Monday night, and he already looks like the Cats’ go-to scorer when they need a bucket.

Looks like Reeves is going to quickly become a fan favorite, especially with some big-time matchups on the horizon in the coming weeks. He’ll look to continue his hot start on Friday when Duquesne invades Rupp Arena.

