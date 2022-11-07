Antonio Reeves joins the record books in Kentucky debut

The Kentucky Wildcats raced by the Howard Bison on Monday night, picking up win No. 1 of the new season.

A big contributor to this win was Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves, who has entered the UK record books in his first official game with the Cats.

According to UK statistician Corey Price, Reeves’ six-three point makes are the most in UK debut in program history. The previous record was three, and was shared by some familiar names to the Big Blue Nation in Kellan Grady, Tyrese Maxey, Doron Lamb, and Patrick Sparks.

Reeves also tied Reid Travis for the most points in a debut by a transfer in program history, with 22 points.

And with fellow backcourt mate CJ Fredrick hitting 20 point, this marks just the third time a pair of Wildcats have scored 20+ points in their debut.

Antonio Reeves tonight set the school record for most made 3-pointers in a player’s debut for @KentuckyMBB (6). The previous record was 3, accomplished 4 times, last by Kellan Grady against Duke on November 9th, 2021. — Corey Price (@coreyp08) November 8, 2022

Antonio Reeves tonight tied the school record for most points scored by a transfer in their debut for @KentuckyMBB (22). Reid Travis also scored 22 points in his debut against Duke on November 6th, 2018. — Corey Price (@coreyp08) November 8, 2022

Teammates scoring at least 20 points each in their @KentuckyMBB debut in the same game:



- CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves (11/7/2022 vs. Howard)



- Keldon Johnson and Reid Travis (11/6/2018 vs. Duke)



- Terrence Jones and Doron Lamb (11/12/2010 vs. East Tennessee State) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) November 8, 2022

Reeves finished the night with 22 points on 8/16 shooting from the field, including 6-12 from deep. He also added two assists and one rebound on the night.

Over the summer and in the early exhibition games Reeves showed why he averaged 20 PPG at Illinois State last season, as he made it look effortless from all three levels of the floor. That continued on Monday night, and he already looks like the Cats’ go-to scorer when they need a bucket.

Looks like Reeves is going to quickly become a fan favorite, especially with some big-time matchups on the horizon in the coming weeks. He’ll look to continue his hot start on Friday when Duquesne invades Rupp Arena.